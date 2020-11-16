Advertisement

Alaska Airlines flight hits bear on runway in Yakutat

(Courtesty: Robert Johnson)
(Courtesty: Robert Johnson)(Robert Johnson)
By Kristen Durand
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 6:19 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Alaska Airlines flight landing in Yakutat Saturday reportedly hit a bear while landing. According to a statement from Alaska Airlines, while flight 66 was preparing to land, the flight crew spotted two bears crossing the runway.

They say the nose gear missed the bears but the captain felt an impact on the left side after the bears passed under the plane. According to Alaska Airlines, the captain stopped to check the engine indications were normal, and determined it was safe to taxi to park.

While taxiing the plane, the pilots spotted a bear lying about 20 feet off the center of the runway. Alaska Airlines says six passengers were on board and no one was injured.

There was damage to the left engine cowl. The statement said the plane will be out of commission over the next few days as repairs are made. The guests flying out of Yakutat were picked up by another flight and flown into Anchorage, where they were rebooked on other flights.

