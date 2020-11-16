Clear and cold and a chance to see some shooting stars

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southcentral and most of the Interior will see clear skies for the next three days at least as well as temperatures that drop well below normal. Anchorage is looking for a high of 19 degrees on Monday when the normal high temperature for this time of year is 27 degrees. Overnight lows will drop to near 10 degrees across the city.

Temperatures across the Interior are expected to stay below zero for the next three to four days with lows near Ft. Yukon hitting -25 degrees on Sunday morning.

Northern Alaska is dealing with a winter storm moving through the region with Winter Storm Warnings for snow and blowing snow in place through Monday, extending to Tuesday for the northeast Brooks Range. Blizzard Warnings are in place along the northern coast from Cape Lisburne to Kaktovik and Demarcation Bay. Snow and high winds could make travel difficult throughout the region.

The Leonids Meteor shower will peak this week with early Tuesday morning being the best opportunity to see 10 to 12 meteors per hour. All of Alaska has a good opportunity to see the meteors (weather willing). The best way to view the meteors is to get away from all light pollution, let your eyes adjust to the dark and look up.

