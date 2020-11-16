Advertisement

Clear and cold and a chance to see some shooting stars

Winter Storm Warnings and Blizzard Warning through Monday for much of northern Alaska.
Winter Storm Warnings and Blizzard Warning through Monday for much of northern Alaska.(KTUU)
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 6:12 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southcentral and most of the Interior will see clear skies for the next three days at least as well as temperatures that drop well below normal. Anchorage is looking for a high of 19 degrees on Monday when the normal high temperature for this time of year is 27 degrees. Overnight lows will drop to near 10 degrees across the city.

Temperatures across the Interior are expected to stay below zero for the next three to four days with lows near Ft. Yukon hitting -25 degrees on Sunday morning.

Northern Alaska is dealing with a winter storm moving through the region with Winter Storm Warnings for snow and blowing snow in place through Monday, extending to Tuesday for the northeast Brooks Range. Blizzard Warnings are in place along the northern coast from Cape Lisburne to Kaktovik and Demarcation Bay. Snow and high winds could make travel difficult throughout the region.

The Leonids Meteor shower will peak this week with early Tuesday morning being the best opportunity to see 10 to 12 meteors per hour. All of Alaska has a good opportunity to see the meteors (weather willing). The best way to view the meteors is to get away from all light pollution, let your eyes adjust to the dark and look up.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assessor Sallie Robinson says the Assessor's Office will remain closed until November 30th.
DHSS reports 736 new COVID-19 cases; no new deaths
MGN
Alaska couple appears on the Today Show
Marvin and Donna Nichols have had issues contacting the IRS about their tax refund, which was a...
Retired Mat-Su couple seeks answers from the IRS after receiving refund check for more than $33,000
Assessor Sallie Robinson says the Assessor's Office will remain closed until November 30th.
DHSS reports 654 new cases of COVID-19
The CDC currently recommends masks that have multiple layers of cloth with higher thread counts.
COVID-19 or Flu? The CDC’s guide to telling the difference

Latest News

Sunshine and a drop in temperatures across much of the Interior, West Coast and Southcentral...
Bundle up! The cold returns to the state
Sunshine and a drop in temperatures across much of the Interior, West Coast and Southcentral...
Saturday Evening Forecast
Gilbert Family SnowFam_Renee Gilbert 11-13-20
A colder Alaska weekend is underway
Storms moving off and colder air is moving in
Slick roads continue as temperatures fall below freezing