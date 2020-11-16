Advertisement

Key state house race flips, another decided, as absentee ballot counts continue

By Matt Leseman
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 6:25 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The race for Alaska State House District 27 has flipped following the latest update from the Division of Elections. Incumbent Republican Rep. Lance Pruitt was previously leading but now trails 17 votes behind his Democratic Challenger Liz Snyder. Elected in 2010, Pruitt was considered a top pick for Speaker of the House if Republicans were able to form a majority. There are likely around 100 ballots left to be counted.

In District 28, Republican James Kaufman’s 453-vote lead over Democratic nominee Suzanne LaFrance has surpassed the remaining number of ballots, securing him the victory.

In House District 15, Republican David Nelson leads over Democrat Lyn Franks by 91 votes. With roughly 150 ballots left to be counted, Franks would need around 80% of the remaining votes to take the lead.

Still undecided is the race for House District 40 between Independent Josiah Patkotak and Democrat Elizabeth Ferguson. Ferguson trails by 148 votes with 596 ballots still to be counted, according to the Division of Elections.

“Yes” votes for Ballot Measure 2 continue to grow with a lead of 3,216 over the “no” votes.

