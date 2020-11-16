Advertisement

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport takes steps to help protect people from COVID-19

By Dave Leval
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 6:31 PM AKST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Escalators are one of the ways you can get around Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

There’s reason feel safer when you use them.

Escalators can now also help protect you from COVID-19.

“The escalators now have UV hand sanitizers in them,” said Airport Manager Jim Szczesniak.

Escalators are not the only piece of equipment at the airport that is constantly sterilized.

Elevators also help get you to your destination. The buttons have been improved to protect you.

“They’ve got a special coating on them,” Szczesniak said. “With that coating, it resists the biological agents on it.”

The enhanced cleaning does not end there. Restrooms are disinfected three times a day, along with water fountains. Those also get steam cleaned weekly. Floors are cleaned with heavy duty equipment that captures viruses.

“We’ve upgraded a bunch of our cleaning protocols,” said Szczesniak. “We’ve more powerful chemicals.”

Visitors to the the airport should not notice most of the changes.

“It’s going to be a similar experience to what you’re used to,” Szczesniak said. “But, there are changes you are going to see in our ability to have a safe environment here.”

They are all part of the plan to help protect you from the virus when you go to Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assessor Sallie Robinson says the Assessor's Office will remain closed until November 30th.
DHSS reports 736 new COVID-19 cases; no new deaths
MGN
Alaska couple appears on the Today Show
Marvin and Donna Nichols have had issues contacting the IRS about their tax refund, which was a...
Retired Mat-Su couple seeks answers from the IRS after receiving refund check for more than $33,000
Assessor Sallie Robinson says the Assessor's Office will remain closed until November 30th.
DHSS reports 654 new cases of COVID-19
The CDC currently recommends masks that have multiple layers of cloth with higher thread counts.
COVID-19 or Flu? The CDC’s guide to telling the difference

Latest News

(Courtesty: Robert Johnson)
Alaska Airlines flight hits bear on runway in Yakutat
The Anchorage Assembly gathers on Aug. 12, 2020, for a continued meeting.
Anchorage Assembly sued over decision to close chambers in August
Assessor Sallie Robinson says the Assessor's Office will remain closed until November 30th.
DHSS reports 654 new cases of COVID-19
Alaska State Troopers will put more patrols on the roadways this weekend.
Troopers recover drugs, multiple guns and cash in Prince of Wales