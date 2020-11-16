Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport takes steps to help protect people from COVID-19

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Escalators are one of the ways you can get around Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

There’s reason feel safer when you use them.

Escalators can now also help protect you from COVID-19.

“The escalators now have UV hand sanitizers in them,” said Airport Manager Jim Szczesniak.

Escalators are not the only piece of equipment at the airport that is constantly sterilized.

Elevators also help get you to your destination. The buttons have been improved to protect you.

“They’ve got a special coating on them,” Szczesniak said. “With that coating, it resists the biological agents on it.”

The enhanced cleaning does not end there. Restrooms are disinfected three times a day, along with water fountains. Those also get steam cleaned weekly. Floors are cleaned with heavy duty equipment that captures viruses.

“We’ve upgraded a bunch of our cleaning protocols,” said Szczesniak. “We’ve more powerful chemicals.”

Visitors to the the airport should not notice most of the changes.

“It’s going to be a similar experience to what you’re used to,” Szczesniak said. “But, there are changes you are going to see in our ability to have a safe environment here.”

They are all part of the plan to help protect you from the virus when you go to Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

