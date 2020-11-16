Temperatures drop 10 degrees below average and colder during nights

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It will be sunny on Monday in Anchorage with 10 mph winds and a high of 19 degrees. Monday night will be mostly clear skies and 10 mph winds. Temperatures drop down to 6 degrees. Temperatures in East Anchorage could be as low as 5 below. It will be sunny on Tuesday in Anchorage with light winds and a high of 17 degrees. Tuesday night will have clear skies and 10 mph winds with temperatures dropping down to 12 degrees. Looking ahead, Wednesday will be sunny with 10 mph winds and a high of 19 degrees.

No snow is expected in the next few days while cold air out of the north will continue to push south into Southcentral, clearing skies and dropping temperatures. This cold airflow should increase winds by Tuesday and last into Wednesday.

There will be strong winds in Valdez and Whittier while the Matanuska Valley will be gusty, but just not as strong as the other locations. Areas with less wind will drop down into the single digits at night while low temperatures in the Copper River Basin could approach temperatures around 20 degrees below zero.

On Thursday, strong storms over the Western Bering Sea will exit the area as they move over Siberia Russia. The vacated area will help to generate new storms over the Eastern Aleutian Islands late Thursday into Friday. These storms will move quickly up the west coast of Alaska but weakening by Friday. On Saturday, more storms develop over the western Bering Sea, while another storm generates near the Alaska Peninsula/Kodiak.

By late next weekend, it does appear that conditions become slightly more active from west to east over the mainland. This could open up the possibility of a Gulf low inching closer to the Southcentral coast as well as storms from Southwest Alaska moving over the Alaska Range. Until then, for now, the forecast looks to be mostly a dry one.

