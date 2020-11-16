Advertisement

Troopers ramp up seat belt enforcement ahead of Thanksgiving

(Sara Tewksbury/KTVF)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:15 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers will be increasing traffic enforcement stops starting Monday for a national seat belt wearing campaign.

The added traffic enforcement will run until the end of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend as a way to encourage people to “Buckle up. Every Trip. Every time.”

State troopers will also be monitoring roadways for impaired driving, speeding, aggressive driving and distracted driving during the seat belt campaign.

When enforcing seat belt rules, troopers say they will be checking that everyone in a vehicle is wearing the belt and that small children are properly placed in a booster or car seat.

The added enforcement was funded by grants from the Alaska Highway Safety Office and covers the extra coverage from Monday until Nov. 29.

