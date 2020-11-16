Advertisement

White House coronavirus adviser urges Michigan to ‘rise up’ against new restrictions

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:25 AM AKST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas urged Michiganders to “rise up” against new health restrictions.

“The only way this stops is if people rise up,” Atlas tweeted on Sunday. “You get what you accept.”

Atlas added the hashtags “FreedomMatters” and “StepUp.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is instituting a three-week pause on high-risk activities. Atlas tweeted shortly after the measures were announced.

Whitmer said she’s following the advice of medical experts as U.S. coronavirus cases top 11 million.

Atlas' tweet is likely to increase tension between the White House and the Democratic governor, who was the target of a recent kidnapping plot.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel called Atlas' comment “disappointing” and “irresponsible.”

Atlas later tweeted: “Hey. I NEVER was talking at all about violence. People vote, people peacefully protest. NEVER would I endorse or incite violence. NEVER!!”

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor issues ‘COVID-19 Outbreak Health Orders’
Alaska Airlines flight hits bear on runway in Yakutat
MGN
Alaska couple appears on the Today Show
Assessor Sallie Robinson says the Assessor's Office will remain closed until November 30th.
DHSS reports 654 new cases of COVID-19
Alaska State Troopers will put more patrols on the roadways this weekend.
Troopers recover drugs, multiple guns and cash in Prince of Wales

Latest News

Julianna, 3, and Dylan, 5, Lasczak visit with Santa through a transparent barrier at a Bass Pro...
Here comes Santa Claus - with face masks and plexiglass
Hurricane Iota was forecast to drop 8 to 16 inches of rain in northern Nicaragua, Honduras,...
Hurricane Iota powers up in new threat to Central America
Election Bureau Director Albert L. Gricoski, left, opens provisional ballots alongside election...
Trump campaign retreats from key claim in Pennsylvania suit
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
2nd coronavirus vaccine shows overwhelming success in U.S. tests