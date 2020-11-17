1 new death, 637 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Tuesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 637 new COVID-19 cases in residents and nonresidents along with one new death. The new death brings the state total of deaths to 99 residents and one nonresident.

Currently, 121 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and another 22 are hospitalized and suspected of having COVID-19. Fourteen of these patients are on a ventilator in the state.

The DHSS COVID-19 health care capacity data puts indicators for adult inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds in the green. The department says there are 435 inpatient beds available and 44 ICU beds available in the state. The Anchorage Health Department dashboard has both inpatient beds and ICU beds in the red with only 72 inpatient beds and 16 ICU beds available in the municipality.

As of Tuesday, DHSS says a total of 872,347 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, though this number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for the virus.

Six of the new cases were reported in nonresidents. One was located in Anchorage and the other five locations are unknown

The majority of new cases were reported in the Municipality of Anchorage with 433 in Anchorage, 10 in Chugiak, 52 in Eagle River and two in Girdwood.

As COVID-19 cases are surging in the state, DHSS has removed its totals for recovered and active cases.

“Due to the increase in cases statewide, certain areas of data entry are lagging far behind real-time and we are not able to update cases with the date they are released from isolation (recovered). As a result, we are removing the active and recovered case counts from the data hub to prevent inaccurate or outdated information from being reported,” DHSS said on the dashboard Tuesday.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 497

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 40

Kodiak Island Borough: Three

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: Four

Healy: One

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 23

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: Two

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 26

Nome Census Area: Two

Northwest Arctic Borough: One

North Slope Borough: Four

City and Borough of Juneau: Five

Sitka: Two

Aleutians West Census Area: One

Bethel Census Area: 10

Dillingham Census Area: Four

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: Four

Kusilvak Census Area: 2

Editor’s Note: This report is based on initial data from the DHSS. Check back for updates.

