18 positive COVID-19 cases reported at Cook Inlet Pretrial

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Corrections has identified 18 positive COVID-19 cases at the Cook Inlet Pretrial.

DOC says the first case was detected during routine testing that takes place when an inmate is transferring to a Community Residential Center. Once the result came back positive, officials decided to test the entire unit the inmate lived in, resulting in 17 additional cases.

“All inmates who were classified as “high-risk” were immediately moved out of the mod and isolated, while the remainder of the mod remains on quarantine/isolation,” wrote a DOC spokesperson in an email to Alaska’s News Source.

All those in isolation were given surgical masks.

DOC says they also retested inmates who tested negative and offered the test to those who previously refused.

According to the DOC website, 9,112 tests have been conducted. Of those, 128 were remand positives and 243 were general population positives, while 7,883 were negative and 735 are pending.

“Remand positives refer to inmates who were tested immediately upon arrival to the facility, who contracted the virus due to transmission in the community. General population positives refer to inmates who have resided in the facility for longer than 14 days and became sick from transmission within the institution.”

Only one person has been hospitalized. DOC has not reported any deaths.

