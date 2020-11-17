Advertisement

A cold and dry week ahead

High pressure over much of the mainland keeps skies clear.
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 8:12 PM AKST
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Interior Alaska will see very low temperatures at night, to the teens below, and sunny days that also remain very cold as highs reach single numbers in many locations. The peak of the Leonids meteor showers is early Tuesday morning..basically all through the night in areas that are cloud-free.

