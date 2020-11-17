A cold and dry week ahead
High pressure over much of the mainland keeps skies clear.
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 8:12 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Interior Alaska will see very low temperatures at night, to the teens below, and sunny days that also remain very cold as highs reach single numbers in many locations. The peak of the Leonids meteor showers is early Tuesday morning..basically all through the night in areas that are cloud-free.
