Bureau of Land Management pushes forward on sale of Arctic National Wildlife Refuge oil and gas leases

Pools of water in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge's coastal plain, Alaska (Photo from AP Images) (KTUU)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:19 PM AKST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Tuesday kicks off a 30-day period in which companies can state interest in oil and gas leases for sections of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, the Bureau of Land Management announced Monday.

The agency said interested parties can file comments and nominations for up to 32 tracts of land “that may be available in an upcoming oil and gas lease sale,” BLM said in a statement.

The comment period will run until Dec. 17 and is open for all 1.6 million acres of the Coastal Plain in ANWR, the bureau said.

“Receiving input from industry on which tracts to make available for leasing is vital in conducting a successful lease sale,” said BLM Alaska State Director Chad Padgett in a prepared statement. “This call for nominations brings us one step closer to holding an historic first Coastal Plain lease sale, satisfying the directive of Congress in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and advancing this administration’s policy of energy independence.”

According to BLM, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act sets up the Coastal Plain oil and gas lease sale to put a minimum of 400,000 acres of the region up for bid. The latest move to sell the oil and gas leases comes after the record of decision said a lease sale was permitted, the bureau stated.

On Tuesday, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy lauded the step towards a sale of the oil and gas leases, saying in a Facebook post, “Unlocking the energy potential of ANWR is key to the economic future of Alaska and energy independence of the United States. It is great to see these historic lease sales moving forward."

Alaska Public Media reported the move is part of a Trump administration effort to complete the sale before President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20, 2021.

