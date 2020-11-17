CARES Act program pays restaurants to make meals for organizations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new program funded with Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act dollars can pay restaurants to provide meals for the community. Lucky Wishbone owner Carolina Stacey called the CARES Meals Program a blessing for an industry that’s been hit hard by COVID-19.

“We have not opened our doors since the beginning of March, we’ve been exclusively to-go,” she said. “So really, we have lost all of our dine-in services. It’s rough.”

The meals are delivered to shelters, senior homes, youth programs and more. Participating restaurants are paid $10 for individually packaged breakfasts, $12 for lunches and $18 for dinners. Lucky Wishbone, which is providing breakfast for the Abused Women’s Aid in Crisis shelter and lunches for two Boys & Girls Clubs of America, is collecting more than $900 a day. Stacey said the money has helped her to keep employees on and provide some stability in uncertain times.

“It’s a very nice way to guarantee a sale,” she said. “I know for a fact that this is going to come in every single day. Therefore, I can plan ahead for my schedule, I can plan ahead for the hours of my employees. I know for a fact this is what I will be needing, therefore my vendors are providing those items.”

United Way of Anchorage CEO Clark Halvorson said they are looking for more restaurants to sign up for the program.

Total funding is $600,000, it’s available until the end of the year or until funds run out. There is no limit on how much individual restaurants can earn, but Halvorson said they must be able to provide at least 100 meals a week and deliver the food where it’s needed.

Applications can be found online at the Alaska Hospitality Retailers website.

