Advertisement

Conan O’Brien leaves long run in late night for a new show on HBO Max

In this May 15, 2019 file photo shows late night talk show host Conan O'Brien at the...
In this May 15, 2019 file photo shows late night talk show host Conan O'Brien at the WarnerMedia Upfront in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 1:01 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Conan O’Brien is ending his nearly 30 year run as a late night television host, but has big plans in the works.

He will host a new weekly variety series for Warner Media’s new streaming service, HBO Max.

O’Brien’s weekly late night show on TBS will end after its 10th season in June. His travel series, “Conan Without Borders,” will continue as occasional specials.

There is no word on when O’Brien’s new variety show will debut.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska Airlines flight hits bear on runway in Yakutat
Governor issues ‘COVID-19 Outbreak Health Orders’
Rep. Don Young in 2018
Alaska Rep. Don Young says he was hospitalized with COVID-19
563 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Monday
Perseid meteor and the Andromeda galaxy
Meteor shower peaks early Tuesday morning, visible across Alaska

Latest News

Pfizer is planning to test distribution of its COVID-19 vaccine, which must be kept at sub-zero...
Volunteers still needed to test variety of COVID-19 vaccines
In this Oct. 12, 2020 file photo, Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, listens during a confirmation...
Sen. Grassley, 87, says he tested positive for coronavirus
TSA dishes on what Thanksgiving foods can be carried through security checkpoints and what...
TSA dishes on what Thanksgiving foods can be brought on planes
FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Federal...
Controversial Fed nominee Shelton stalls in Senate test vote
Richard Quest takes the first transatlantic flight to test all passengers for COVID-19.
British Airways, American Airlines plan voluntary COVID-19 testing plan on flights to London