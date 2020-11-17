Eagle Academy, Mitkof Middle School named National Blue Ribbon award winners

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A pair of Alaskan schools were honored this month as National Blue Ribbon award winners. Eagle Academy located in Eagle River and Mitkof Middle School located in Petersburg were each listed as “exemplary high performing schools.”

Nationally 367 schools across 47 states and the District of Columbia were recognized this year. Eagle Academy Principal Deanne Carroll says “We have so much buy-in from our parents you know. We’re a lottery school with the Anchorage School District so when people come to visit and we do our orientations they look at our curriculum they really know we’re a school that has high expectations.”

Teachers at Eagle Academy have also seen the communal effort it takes to produce repeated success.

Second Grade Teacher Melissa Timberlake says “We’ve worked really hard with our curriculum and our instruction and then our parents who really work hard too and it’s just been an honor to just be recognized.”

Kindergarten Teacher Molly Deming echos a similar sentiment “It’s really gratifying to know we’ve been recognized for that hard work for all of our efforts through the years with the kids.”

In a normal year, representatives from the school would have traveled to Washington DC to accept the awards but due to the ongoing Caronavirus pandemic, this year’s ceremony was held online. Ms. Timberlake did tell me that, once things clear up the teachers are planning to have some sort of celebration to honor the accomplishment.

