Grants available for artists and businesses impacted by COVID-19

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Businesses and artists struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for grants administered by the Municipality of Anchorage.

Practicing professional artists could receive a $5,000 grant. The artist must have lost artistic income due to the coronavirus, examples could be a canceled performance, residency or show. The deadline for artists to apply for the Individual Artist Relief Grant is Nov. 29 at 11:59 p.m.

Businesses who have lost revenue due to the pandemic could benefit from the second round of the Hospitality Businesses Relief Tier C Grant Program. The grants will be made available to qualifying businesses like restaurants, cafes, non-alcoholic beverage bars and food service contractors. Applications are due by Dec. 13 at 11:59 p.m.

These grant programs are supported by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding according to a release from the municipality.

