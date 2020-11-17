Health care workers at risk as Alaska’s COVID-19 case count rises

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Monday afternoon, the Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association announced that 530 medical workers, across the state, are currently unable to report to work — either because they have tested positive for the virus or because they were exposed to it and are undergoing quarantine.

The news comes as case numbers continue to climb at a rate much higher than what was experienced in Alaska during the spring and summer months. The state reported 745 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, followed by 654 more on Sunday. The weekend also saw Gov. Mike Dunleavy roll out the latest round of health orders to address the surge in virus transmissions.

ASHNHA Senior Vice President Jeannie Monk told Alaska’s News Source that after the governor’s recent emergency declaration, the association reached out to all of its member facilities to get an accurate measurement of how many are being impacted by the rising case numbers.

“Right now, our health care system is still fully functional. With that number down, people are working extra shifts and they are able to maintain, Monk said. "Our big concern is the trend ... The number of cases reported this weekend were higher than ever and we are concerned that as the number of cases that go up, the number of staff who can’t go to work will continue to escalate.”

This comes on the same day that the Yukon Kuskokwim Hospital Corp. urged a region-wide lockdown in Southwest Alaska. According to YKHC CEO Dan Winkelman, the local hospital in Bethel will be overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases within two to three weeks, at the current rate of transmission.

“Unfortunately, if we continue to wait until hospitals get into crisis, that’s going to be too late. At that point, [intensive care unit] beds are going to be full and hospitals besides Bethel are going to have to go into rationing care," he said. "Nobody wants to see that.”

Adam Crum, commissioner of the Department of Health and Social Services, also addressed the issue during a Monday afternoon press conference. Crum spoke about “the light at the end of the tunnel” multiple times, referencing the news that two separate vaccines have shown promising results during recent trial runs. According to the commissioner, getting vaccines to Alaska’s front-line health care workers will be a priority.

“With these vaccines, if they get to their official emergency use authorization, they will be deployed and actually go to our health care worker," he said. "Once that happens, it will remove this giant risk we have right now of our health care system collapsing all at once.”

