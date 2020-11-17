Healthy Living: Support and resources for families grieving the loss of a child

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When families experience the loss of a baby, there’s no right or wrong way to feel or mourn. That’s why The TEARS Foundation is there to help guide and navigate and most importantly let families know, they’re not alone. Kim Hatt shared with Alaska’s News Source about 5 years ago her story of losing a child, what it was like, the mourning process and finding a group of people that understood what she was going through at the time.

“She was 37 weeks gestation and died from a cord accident. Her name was Amelia May and I decided that I wanted to do something in honor of her, so I got involved with the TEARS Foundation and another mom and I started the Alaska chapter," Hatt said.

Hatt said a lot of families feel alone after experiencing the loss of a child. Several support and grief resources are available, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, they look a little different.

Still, it’s not stopping the organization from helping families both financially and emotionally during this difficult time.

“So after you lose a baby, you feel very alone, isolated. It’s not something a lot of people talk about so we give them that space, that opportunity that they can talk about their child. It gives me the opportunity to talk about my daughter, mention her name, I don’t have to worry when I’m with other people that we’re all the same family, we get it, we understand," explained Hatt.

Click here to connect with the Alaska Chapter of The TEARS Foundation’s website or Facebook. There’s also a private Facebook group. The Center for Loss is another option and on Wednesday, Nov. 18, there’s a virtual support group from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and it’s open to anyone in Alaska.

If you would like support over the phone or to learn more about the virtual support group, reach out to Kim (907) 529-4289, Christine (907) 360-2370 or James (907) 360-2483.

