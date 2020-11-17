How Alaska is using next generation genetic sequencing to track the coronavirus

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska is among states leading the effort to use next-generation genetic sequencing to track the coronavirus, according to the Department of Health and Social Services.

“We’re definitely in the top 10 states that sequences SARS, and per capita of the number of positives that we’re getting, so we’re doing a lot of sequencing for the state,” said Dr. Jayme Parker, a microbiologist and chief of the state’s Public Health Laboratories in Anchorage and Fairbanks.

Parker said the state’s virology lab in Fairbanks has been focused on developing sequencing tools for several years and primarily worked on sequencing Hepatitis C and Influenza, but once the pandemic hit, it quickly pivoted to sequencing SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

“This is different than just targeting particular genes or particular proteins of the virus, we’re actually doing the whole genome sequence,” she said. “SARS is the biggest positive single-stranded viruses we know of, and so it’s a big long strand of nucleic acids and one molecule.”

What that means is they’re tracking and recording which variations of the virus are showing up in Alaska and contributing that research to a national database.

Genetic sequencing of the virus can help epidemiologists identify the source of an outbreak or determine if an event was a “super-spreader.” It can also confirm whether someone who becomes ill after recovering from COVID-19 is experiencing lingering symptoms from the first coronavirus infection or has been infected with a different form of the virus.

The term “strain” comes to mind, and Parker said it’s the word that’s easiest for the average person to understand, but the proper virology term is “clade.”

“Even though we seem to be isolated, sort of like our little island up here as a state, away from the contiguous Lower 48, we do have quite a bit of diversity in the different viral particles we’re finding,” she said. “There are seven clades of SARS-CoV-2 known worldwide, and we have six of them circulating in Alaska.”

The virus has the ability to mutate rapidly, according to Parker. Genetic sequencing allows scientists to watch what it is doing.

“It’s very random, how it mutates,” she explained.

Some mutations will progress and replicate more successfully than others.

“It’s just trials and errors, and some trials make it further than others,” said Parker.

One particular mutation is doing well in Alaska and across the globe, according to Parker. That’s the D614G mutation.

“The majority of the viral particles contain that mutation […] this is sort of a sign that this mutation is promoting that type of viral particle in a way that’s dominating all the other viral particles out there worldwide,” said Parker.

She explained that the D614G mutation is thought to be more contagious than others, but that it has not been shown to be more virulent.

“I don’t think the data has really caught up with what’s going on in the hospitals,” said Parker. “So what we really need to do is match up those clades with severity of illness, and that means matching up clades with people who have mild illness as well.”

She said that work will depend on people getting tested and cooperating with contact tracers, then good coordination between hospitals, clinics and the state to pass that information along to the virology lab.

“Keeping a really close eye on how this virus is mutating really gives us an idea of how well our diagnostics are working, can predict how well our therapeutics will work, and then again, just evaluating the efficacy of a future vaccine,” said Parker.

She urged anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested.

