More beds on the way for Akeela House Recovery Center

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - During the pandemic, if you talk about bed capacity, odds are the listener goes right to thinking about intensive care unit and hospital beds. Since COVID-19 made its way up to Alaska, there’s been a need for beds in other places, like behavioral health facilities.

With some $300,000 in help from grant monies from the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority, Akeela House Recovery Center in Anchorage will be getting some more of those needed beds.

Akeela House, in midtown, is a substance use disorder treatment facility that now has 20 beds for people getting help according to CEO Courtney Donovan. After they finish renovating part of the facility, they’ll have 36, she said.

The pandemic has made things rough for everyone. Donovan said some of the things people are going through — losing work, being cooped up in quarantine or even just making the switch to working at home — can drive people to misuse various substances.

“And then you have the changing of the seasons and we’re losing our daylight so rapidly. Compounding all of that, it can be a really hard time for someone who’s struggling right now with behavioral health complications,” she said.

She said the need has gone up from where they see it. Donovan said some people have been coming through the door over the last few months who have found themselves drinking way more than they did before the pandemic and never thought they’d develop a problem.

While the need is there, she said the pandemic also makes it harder for them to address the need. When newcomers are admitted, she said they have to go through the whole screening process and isolate them for 14 days. The process takes up time and space.

The expansion work has already started. Donovan said the hope is to have people in those new beds by the end of the first quarter of the 2021 calendar year.

