Advertisement

Pfizer files for authorization on coronavirus vaccine

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 2:23 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The pharmaceutical company Pfizer is preparing to file emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine, the company’s CEO says.

Last week, Pfizer announced its coronavirus vaccine appeared to be more than 90% effective, based on an earlier date.

The vaccine did not have enough research to seek emergency use authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration.

The federal agency said it wanted at least two months of safety data on at least half of the trial’s volunteers.

The company says the vaccine trial has now reached its safety milestone.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska Airlines flight hits bear on runway in Yakutat
Governor issues ‘COVID-19 Outbreak Health Orders’
Rep. Don Young in 2018
Alaska Rep. Don Young says he was hospitalized with COVID-19
563 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Monday
Perseid meteor and the Andromeda galaxy
Meteor shower peaks early Tuesday morning, visible across Alaska

Latest News

In this May 22, 2019 file photo, Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and...
Trump fires head of DHS election security agency
Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller speaks during a meeting with Lithuanian Minister...
Pentagon to cut troop levels to 2,500 in Iraq, Afghanistan
Trump cutting troops in Afghanistan, Iraq
A helicopter lands near a test drilling site for the Pebble Mine in Southwest, Alaska on July,...
Pebble Partnership quietly submits mitigation plan amid political shifts opposing the mine