Proposed bill would grant land to 5 landless Alaska Native communities

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Native Community Settlement Act was passed through Congress in 1971. While many Alaska Native communities were able to start corporations and were allotted land, five communities were left out of the bill. Haines, Petersburg, Wrangell, Ketchikan and Tenakee are considered landless communities and were not included in the original ANCSA bill.

Alaska’s congressional delegation has authored and proposed a bill that would allocate land and funding to the landless communities of Alaska and allow them to establish a corporation. The new bill is entitled the Unrecognized Southeast Alaska Native Communities Recognition and Compensation Act.

“It is simply a matter of fairness that the five ‘landless’ Alaska Native communities in Southeast have the same access to land that other communities received following the historic enactment of ANCSA,” Sen. Dan Sullivan said in a release.

The bill proposes each landless community receives 23,040 acres of land, the same acreage the original communities received in 1971.

"What it means to us? It means everything to us especially in our communities because we don’t have a land base and all of the other communities have land bases that they can call their own. We were left out and we never had that opportunity, nor the privilege, of ownership or stewardship of that land, " says Randy Williams, president of Alaska Natives Without Land.

