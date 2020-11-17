Sen. Dan Sullivan called out for not wearing a mask on the US Senate floor

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sen. Dan Sullivan was called out by Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio for not wearing a mask on the Senate floor Monday.

“I’d start by asking the presiding officer to please wear a mask as he speaks and people below him,” Brown said after being given the floor.

Once again, I asked my Republican colleagues to stop endangering all the Senate workers - and simply wear a mask when presiding over the Senate.



Once again, they refused. pic.twitter.com/lykJO8MWmI — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) November 17, 2020

Sullivan, seated at the front as presiding officer, quickly fired back a comment.

“I don’t wear a mask when I’m speaking, like most senators...don’t need your instruction,” Sullivan said.

Brown continued on with his remarks, criticizing the U.S. Senate and president for inaction on COVID-19.

“I know you don’t need my instruction, but there clearly isn’t much interest in this body in public health," Brown said. "We have a president who hasn’t shown up at the coronavirus task force meeting in months. We have a majority leader that calls us back here to vote on an unqualified nominee, and at the same time, to vote for judge after judge after judge, exposing all the people who can’t say anything. I understand. The people in front of you and the presiding officer, and expose all the staff here. And the majority leader just doesn’t seem to care.”

Tuesday, Brown held a press huddle where members of the press were able to ask him questions including ones about his squabble with Sullivan on the Senate floor.

When asked if he talked to Sullivan after the fact Brown said, “I don’t. I don’t care what they say to me. I care about public health.

“And then several don’t wear, several Republican senators have not worn masks. And [professional staff on the Senate floor have] got to subject themselves to that because they have jobs where they’re essential workers like the grocery store worker and the bus driver and the orderly in the hospital and the foodservice worker and the custodian. And it’s clear that Mitch McConnell doesn’t care about these workers.”

Currently, control for the U.S Senate is up for grabs. According to an NBC News graphic, 51 seats are needed for control and currently, republicans have an estimated 50 seats. All eyes are on a run-off election in Georgia that is set to take place in January.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.