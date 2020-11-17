Advertisement

Study: Face masks unlikely to hinder lung function during exercise

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:55 AM AKST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you find it hard to breathe through a face mask during exercise, there’s probably no reason to take it off.

That’s a conclusion from U.S. and Canadian researchers, who published their study on Monday in the journal The Annals of the American Thoracic Society.

The researchers said breathing through a face mask during physical activity can feel harder, but there’s little evidence that masks significantly impact lung function or make any measurable difference for people who are in good health.

They said their conclusion applies pretty much the same to men and women, and to adults of all ages.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska Airlines flight hits bear on runway in Yakutat
Governor issues ‘COVID-19 Outbreak Health Orders’
Rep. Don Young in 2018
Alaska Rep. Don Young says he was hospitalized with COVID-19
563 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Monday
Perseid meteor and the Andromeda galaxy
Meteor shower peaks early Tuesday morning, visible across Alaska

Latest News

FILE - This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in...
Twitter launches disappearing tweets that vanish in a day
FILE - In this Oct. 28. 2020 file photo, Facebook CEO of Mark Zuckerberg appears on a screen as...
Twitter, Facebook CEOs defend election actions, promise more
The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.
House asks justices to put off case over Russia grand jury
Hurricane Iota made landfall with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph. It hit the coast about 30...
Hurricane Iota roars onto Nicaragua as 2nd blow in 2 weeks
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has been criticized by President Donald Trump and...
Georgia elections chief battles fellow Republicans, Trump