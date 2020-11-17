Temperatures stay cold with some nighttime temperatures potentially dropping below zero

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sunny on Tuesday in Anchorage with early fog, light winds and a high of 15 degrees. Tuesday night with clear skies and 10 mph winds, temperatures drop down to 5 degrees. Temps in East Anchorage could be as low as -5 below. Sunny on Wednesday in Anchorage with light winds and a high of 16 degrees. Wednesday night with clear skies and 10 mph winds, temperatures drop down to 5 degrees. Looking ahead, mostly sunny for Thursday with light winds and a high of 18 degrees.

High pressure will continue to push cold air out of the north bringing clear skies and colder temperatures to Southcentral through mid-week. Patchy fog is possible Tuesday morning near Knik Arm and portions of the Anchorage Bowl. If the fog becomes more widespread then temperatures will not fall as greatly due to less of a heat escape into the atmosphere. Cold airflow out of the north will increase on Tuesday as high pressure moves off to the east and while a low-pressure storm moves from south to north along the Panhandle. The pull-on of these systems will cause winds to spike up across Thompson Pass, Valdez and the Copper River Delta where gusts could reach 60 mph Tuesday night into Wednesday. Other areas such as Whittier and Seward will likewise see gusty winds, although these locations are not expected to be as strong. A low will move near Kodiak Island by Thursday morning, bringing the potential for rain/snow by that time.

The extended forecast, Friday through Monday, begins with storms over the Bering Sea, while more high-pressure systems build in over the Alaska Mainland. The storms in the Bering will extend energy east allowing for more storm development near the Alaska Peninsula area that will move eastward into the Gulf of Alaska.

The high-pressure ridge over the mainland will retreat to the north over the weekend allowing for the storms in the Bering to start moving in from the east and closer to Southcentral on Sunday night. By Monday, the active weather pattern continues over the western Bering Seas as there is growing model consensus that a strengthening low-pressure system will enter the western Bering Sea Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.