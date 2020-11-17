TSA dishes on what Thanksgiving foods can be brought on planes

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Whether you like to celebrate Thanksgiving with a turkey, ham or roast, it’s almost time to start prepping this year’s Thanksgiving dinner. If you plan on visiting family and friends this holiday, prepping may involve packing items for travel. Most foods can be transported in a carry-on bag, but some things might need to be packed in checked luggage.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, if it’s a solid item, it can go through a checkpoint. However, if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, and it’s in a quantity larger than 3.4 ounces, then it should travel in a checked bag

Food items often need some additional security screening, so TSA recommends placing those items in a clear plastic bag or another container when packing them at home and then removing those items from your carry-on bag and placing them in a bin for screening at the checkpoint.

Some Thanksgiving foods that can be transported in a carry-on bag through a TSA checkpoint include baked goods, meats both cooked and uncooked, stuffing, casseroles, macaroni and cheese, fresh vegetables, fruits, candy and spices. Foods that should be carefully packed include cranberry sauce, gravy, beverages, preservatives, maple syrup or canned foods.

For more information on what can and can’t be brought on an airplane, you can visit the TSA’s website which includes a “what can I bring?” feature.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the safest way Thanksgiving can be celebrated this year is to stay at home with members of your household. The CDC is asking families to modify their holiday plans this year to reduce the spread of COVID-19. For more information on what the CDC says about family gatherings and holiday celebrations, visit their website.

