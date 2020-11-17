Virtual job fair for Alaska veterans and military spouses underway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A virtual job fair for Alaska veterans and military spouses is ongoing until Nov. 27.

The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development says the event is free. Employers taking part in the job fair include federal, state and municipal entities. Industries being represented include construction, health care, oil and gas, finance and transportation.

“More than 69,000 veterans and their family members call Alaska home – the greatest per capita population of veterans in the nation,” said Labor Commissioner Dr. Tamika L. Ledbetter in a prepared statement. “Helping Alaskans find gainful employment has never been more important. Today’s veterans offer Alaska businesses some of the most highly-desired skills, including adaptability, dependability, follow-through, leadership, and a strong sense of responsibility.”

If you want to take part in the job fair, click here.

The department says the event is also open to the public. Those interested should have a virtual copy of their resume and references available to provide to employers.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.