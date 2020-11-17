Advertisement

Walmart to limit number of customers in stores amid coronavirus surge

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 2:26 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Walmart has gone back to counting and monitoring how many customer enter and leave its stores.

It comes as coronavirus cases reach record levels.

Walmart has gone back to counting and monitoring how many customers enter and leave its stores.
Walmart has gone back to counting and monitoring how many customers enter and leave its stores.(Source: KFSM/CNN/file)

In April, the retail giant started restricting the number of people to 20 percent of its store capacity, or lower if mandated by local officials.

For a brief time, though, the company’s stores stopped counting the number of customers that entered.

Like other retailers, Walmart is spreading out Black Friday sales to limit the number of people in stores during the holiday shopping season.

The retailer’s Black Friday deals will last three weekends, which will begin on its website before hitting stores a few days later.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska Airlines flight hits bear on runway in Yakutat
Governor issues ‘COVID-19 Outbreak Health Orders’
Rep. Don Young in 2018
Alaska Rep. Don Young says he was hospitalized with COVID-19
563 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Monday
Key state house race flips, another decided, as absentee ballot counts continue

Latest News

A sign is lit on the facade of an Amazon fulfillment center, Thursday, March 19, 2020, on...
Amazon opens online pharmacy, shaking up another industry
FILE - In this June 21, 2019 file photo, General Services Administration Administrator Emily...
Head of government agency under pressure to let transition proceed
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, wearing a face mask stands next to Greek Prime...
NATO chief warns of high price if troops leave Afghanistan
The Dragon capsule pulled up and docked late Monday night, following a 27-hour, completely...
SpaceX capsule with 4 astronauts reaches space station