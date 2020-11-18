Advertisement

Alaska electoral reform initiative set to become law, implementing ranked-choice voting

Alaska has voted by a narrow margin for an electoral reform initiative that will implement ranked-choice voting.(KTUU)
By Sean Maguire
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:56 PM AKST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - An electoral reform initiative is set to become law in Alaska after the latest count of outstanding ballots.

With less than 1% of ballots still to be counted across Alaska, the “yes" vote for Ballot Measure 2 now leads by 3,332 votes or 50.5%.

The initiative will implement ranked-choice voting in Alaska, create an open primary system where the top four vote-getters move ahead to the general election, and make additional reporting requirements for some political campaigns.

“Whether they supported Ballot Measure 2 or not, all Alaskans should be proud today. This is what ‘We the people’ means – that voters, not the parties, have the power to chart our state’s future,” said Scott Kendall, counsel for Alaskans for Better Elections, through a prepared statement.

Brett Huber, the campaign chair for Defend Alaska’s Elections, said Outside special interests should not be able to make “seismic changes" to Alaska’s voting system and not live with the consequences. “Win or lose, it’s clear Alaskans need to take back control of the citizen’s initiative process,” Huber said.

Alaska will be the second state after Maine to implement ranked-choice voting for state elections.

The system means that voters choose their top four candidates in order of preference. If a candidate gets more than 50% of the primary vote, that candidate wins. If no candidate wins a majority, the ranked-choice system operates until there is a clear winner.

Advocates of ranked-choice voting say it will encourage lawmakers to work for broad support instead of a partisan base. Critics have said it could give a false majority in some races and mean some voters effectively have their voted twice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

