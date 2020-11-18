Deadline approaches for Salvation Army gift event distribution

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The deadline for registering with the Salvation Army to receive Christmas gifts and food through Anchorage GIFT is getting closer.

“Because of COVID, we’re having to strategically rearrange things a lot,” says Capt. Denice Delgado from the Salvation Army. “From doing a drive-through distribution from doing an intake that is conducive for our volunteers as well as those that are coming in to register.”

Delgado says they are asking people to comply with social distancing and wearing a mask, she says surfaces are sanitized before people come in to register.

Weekday registration through Friday, Nov. 20 is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the last day is Saturday, Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Salvation Army Anchorage Corps Community Center at 1701 C Street in Anchorage.

Gifts are available for children up to 14 years old. You will need a photo ID of someone in the household who is 18 years old or older, documentation for each child in the household and proof of address.

For donations of food, you need a photo ID with proof of address.

Drive through distribution will be at the Northway Mall on Dec. 17 through 19 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

