Freezing fog becomes a daily occurrence across Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -

The morning drive across Southcentral has brought picturesque views, as the freezing fog leaves behind rime ice on most, if not all vegetation. Thanks to the fairly stagnant weather pattern that’s in place, this trend will continue through the next few days. This means another commute through the fog and temperatures near zero degrees.

While the current weather pattern means a wash, rinse and repeat scenario for many across Southcentral, the same can’t be said for those in Southeast. A low drifting north out of the Pacific Ocean is leading to the first snow of the season for the Southern Inner Channels. Most locations will see anywhere from 1-3″ of snow, with drier conditions the farther north you head. While it will be drier, windy conditions are still to be expected as the storm drifts to the north. A high wind warning is still in effect for Juneau and surrounding areas through 9 am Wednesday. Winds gusting upwards of 80 mph can be expected, although most have already seen their highest winds of the day.

As the low moves inland and begins to breakdown, this will set the stage for a changing weather pattern in Southcentral. Clouds will steadily increase beginning Thursday evening, with a chance for flurries arriving by Friday evening. While it will be a slight chance, there does exist a better chance for light snow showers by the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, if you like warmer conditions, temperatures are expected to climb near 30 by the end of the week.

Enjoy and stay warm!

