Fur Rondy cancels 2021 Open World Championship Sled Dog Race due to COVID-19

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some Fur Rendezvous 2021 events have been canceled in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 Anchorage Fur Rendezvous Open World Championship Sled Dog Race has been canceled, Greater Anchorage, Inc. and the Alaskan Sled Dog and Racing Association announced Tuesday.

Due to the large number of spectators the race brings, as well as the requirements for the race, the organizations decided to nix the event.

“We hope to welcome competitors and spectators from around the world again in 2022 for another showdown of the fastest dogs in the world,” the Fur Rondy website states.

The Fur Rondy festival is set to occur from Feb. 26 - March 7, 2021.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

