Advertisement

Fur Rondy cancels 2021 Open World Championship Sled Dog Race due to COVID-19

(KTUU)
(KTUU) (KTUU)
By Malia Barto
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:43 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some Fur Rendezvous 2021 events have been canceled in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 Anchorage Fur Rendezvous Open World Championship Sled Dog Race has been canceled, Greater Anchorage, Inc. and the Alaskan Sled Dog and Racing Association announced Tuesday.

Due to the large number of spectators the race brings, as well as the requirements for the race, the organizations decided to nix the event.

“We hope to welcome competitors and spectators from around the world again in 2022 for another showdown of the fastest dogs in the world,” the Fur Rondy website states.

The Fur Rondy festival is set to occur from Feb. 26 - March 7, 2021.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska Airlines flight hits bear on runway in Yakutat
Governor issues ‘COVID-19 Outbreak Health Orders’
Rep. Don Young in 2018
Alaska Rep. Don Young says he was hospitalized with COVID-19
563 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Monday
Perseid meteor and the Andromeda galaxy
Meteor shower peaks early Tuesday morning, visible across Alaska

Latest News

A mask mandate is being discussed for the city of Palmer
Palmer City Council to hold special meeting to discuss potential face covering mandate
Alaska has voted by a narrow margin for an electoral reform initiative that will implement...
Alaska electoral reform initiative set to become law, implementing ranked-choice voting
Democrat Liz Snyder looks to have beaten Republican Rep. Lance Pruitt in an East Anchorage...
Pruitt looks set to be defeated with one Alaska House race undecided
A helicopter lands near a test drilling site for the Pebble Mine in Southwest, Alaska on July,...
Pebble Partnership quietly submits mitigation plan amid political shifts opposing the mine