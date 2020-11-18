Jury trials suspended until Jan. 4

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A previous Alaska Supreme Court order in September allowed in-person misdemeanor trials to continue at the beginning of this month, however, a new order is suspending trials until January, due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Jury trials and in-person grand jury proceedings in many locations of the state have been suspended until Jan. 4, 2021. This does not include trials where videoconference proceedings have been approved to occur.

All other court proceedings are ordered to be conducted by videoconference or teleconference.

Chief Justice Joel Bolger of the Alaska Supreme Court made the special order last Friday, one day after Gov. Mike Dunleavy directed all state employees — and urged many other employees and businesses — to work remotely to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

