Local businesses head into uncertain holiday shopping season during pandemic

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In a normal year, retail sales typically skyrocket as we get closer to Dec. 25. Huge winter sales and Black Friday events have become a normal part of the end of the year shopping rush that many small businesses have come to rely on, but what will that look like during the pandemic?

Alaska’s COVID-19 numbers continue to rise at an alarming rate. Will small businesses be up to the task of handling more customers, or will shoppers stay home to avoid the crowds?

Angela Libal, the owner of Title Wave Books in Spenard, says her shop normally does focus on Black Friday or any other particular “holiday bonanza” type of sales, but they are maintaining all Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and municipal guidelines.

“I have spoken to some of our neighbors, just kind’ve in this area, and we are all kind of in the same boat, just wondering how things are gonna go," she said. "In the meantime, we are just gonna concentrate on what we can do and what we do best.”

Title Wave has also been working on its online shopping service as well, in hopes of being able to do more business with customers who do not feel safe shopping during the pandemic.

Nearby, another locally owned business is the Video Game Depot, which specializes in both new and retro video game systems. Since the pandemic began, Video Game Depot has completely remodeled its storefront to more effectively enforce social distancing and capacity restrictions.

Michael Rice II told Alaska’s News Source on Tuesday that his family does expect the holiday season to be a little slower this year, but overall, they have had steady business during the pandemic.

"For the holiday season and because of regulations with COVID-19, we are making sure that we have a limited amount of people here at any given time,” Rice said. “We’re asking everyone in the store to remain six feet apart and we are thoroughly cleaning every console we get before they go up on the shelf.”

Video Game Depot is also experiencing an uptick in customers using their website to communicate with staff members and buy games. To thank those who have supported their business, purchases made at Video Game Depot between now and Dec. 25 will enter all customers in a flat screen TV giveaway.

Just down the road, Bosco’s normally expects a small jump in business leading up to Christmas, but it’s mostly first time shoppers.

“Most of them are in here looking for stuff that their kids, husbands, wives or other family members and friends are into, but that they don’t know that well," Manager Eric Helmick said.

Overall, the biggest changes that Bosco’s has seen are the halt of in-store events and gaming tournaments and increased requests from customers to make purchases through curbside pick-up. Helmick says he expects that trend to continue into the holiday season as well.

