Longtime former Alaska lawmaker Jay Kerttula dies

Jalmar “Jay” Kerttula, who was Alaska House speaker and Senate president during his long legislative career, has died. He was 92.(KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:10 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Jalmar “Jay” Kerttula, who was Alaska House speaker and Senate president during his long legislative career, has died. He was 92.

A family statement says Kerttula died Friday in Juneau. Beth Kerttula, a former state legislator and one of his daughters, says she was influenced by his example and that of her mother, who died in 2015. Jay Kerttula, a Palmer Democrat, served more than 30 years between the state House and Senate.

No immediate plans for a memorial were announced.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

