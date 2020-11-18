Longtime former Alaska lawmaker Jay Kerttula dies

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Jalmar “Jay” Kerttula, who was Alaska House speaker and Senate president during his long legislative career, has died. He was 92.

A family statement says Kerttula died Friday in Juneau. Beth Kerttula, a former state legislator and one of his daughters, says she was influenced by his example and that of her mother, who died in 2015. Jay Kerttula, a Palmer Democrat, served more than 30 years between the state House and Senate.

No immediate plans for a memorial were announced.

