Longtime former Alaska lawmaker Jay Kerttula dies
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:10 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Jalmar “Jay” Kerttula, who was Alaska House speaker and Senate president during his long legislative career, has died. He was 92.
A family statement says Kerttula died Friday in Juneau. Beth Kerttula, a former state legislator and one of his daughters, says she was influenced by his example and that of her mother, who died in 2015. Jay Kerttula, a Palmer Democrat, served more than 30 years between the state House and Senate.
No immediate plans for a memorial were announced.
