Man dies after crash on Prince of Wales Island

(AST)(Alaska State Troopers)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:31 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a man died following a crash near 1 mile of the Coffman Cove Road on Prince of Wales Island.

AST says troopers were dispatched to the area for a report of a dead man on the road.

Once on the scene, troopers found 62-year-old Kenneth Page. The investigation shows that a crash took place and Page pulled himself from the vehicle. He later succumbed to his injuries a short distance away.

AST says the investigation is ongoing.

