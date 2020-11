ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This week’s Pet Project feature is Charlie, a 2-year old male cat.

He came to the Alaska SPCA from animal control as a stray.

Alaska SPCA Adoption Center Manager, Aimee Everett said he’s such a sweet and friendly boy and loves to be brushed and he loves to make friends with other cats, especially kittens. He also plays so gently.

