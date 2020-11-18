Pruitt looks set to be defeated with one Alaska House race undecided

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Republican Rep. Lance Pruitt looks set to lose his seat in the Alaska House of Representatives after the latest count of outstanding ballots.

The Division of Elections counted all the remaining ballots in House District 27 on Tuesday. Democrat Liz Snyder is now 16 votes ahead of Pruitt, according to the Division of Elections.

If that margin holds until the race is certified next Thursday, Snyder will win the East Anchorage race by 0.17%. A margin of less than 0.5% means the state would pay for a recount.

Absentee ballots sent by overseas and military voters can keep arriving into the division until Wednesday. The ballots need to be postmarked on or before Election Day to be counted.

Republican David Nelson also looks set to have defeated Democrat Lyn Franks by 90 votes for a Muldoon House seat.

Results for House District 40 are expected to be known by Tuesday evening. Independent Josiah Patkotak leads against Democrat Elizabeth Ferguson by 148 votes with 596 ballots still to be counted, according to the Division of Elections.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

