Advertisement

Pruitt looks set to be defeated with one Alaska House race undecided

Democrat Liz Snyder looks to have beaten Republican Rep. Lance Pruitt in an East Anchorage...
Democrat Liz Snyder looks to have beaten Republican Rep. Lance Pruitt in an East Anchorage House race.(KTUU)
By Sean Maguire
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:27 PM AKST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Republican Rep. Lance Pruitt looks set to lose his seat in the Alaska House of Representatives after the latest count of outstanding ballots.

The Division of Elections counted all the remaining ballots in House District 27 on Tuesday. Democrat Liz Snyder is now 16 votes ahead of Pruitt, according to the Division of Elections.

If that margin holds until the race is certified next Thursday, Snyder will win the East Anchorage race by 0.17%. A margin of less than 0.5% means the state would pay for a recount.

Absentee ballots sent by overseas and military voters can keep arriving into the division until Wednesday. The ballots need to be postmarked on or before Election Day to be counted.

Republican David Nelson also looks set to have defeated Democrat Lyn Franks by 90 votes for a Muldoon House seat.

Results for House District 40 are expected to be known by Tuesday evening. Independent Josiah Patkotak leads against Democrat Elizabeth Ferguson by 148 votes with 596 ballots still to be counted, according to the Division of Elections.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska Airlines flight hits bear on runway in Yakutat
Governor issues ‘COVID-19 Outbreak Health Orders’
Rep. Don Young in 2018
Alaska Rep. Don Young says he was hospitalized with COVID-19
563 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Monday
Perseid meteor and the Andromeda galaxy
Meteor shower peaks early Tuesday morning, visible across Alaska

Latest News

Alaska has voted by a narrow margin for an electoral reform initiative that will implement...
Alaska electoral reform initiative set to become law, implementing ranked-choice voting
A helicopter lands near a test drilling site for the Pebble Mine in Southwest, Alaska on July,...
Pebble Partnership quietly submits mitigation plan amid political shifts opposing the mine
TSA dishes on what Thanksgiving foods can be carried through security checkpoints and what...
TSA dishes on what Thanksgiving foods can be brought on planes
1 new death, 637 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Tuesday