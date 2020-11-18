Tlingit culture highlighted in Xbox video game

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The fictional town of Delos Crossing may look a lot like Hoonah, Alaska. That’s because the video game Tell Me Why created by Dontnod Entertainment and Xbox, is based on life in rural Alaska.

The creators reached out to Amelia Wilson, executive director of the Hoonah Heritage Foundation, to make sure their representation of the Tlingit culture was accurate. Dontnod and Xbox even took a trip to Hoonah to experience the culture and learn more from the residents.

“It was exciting to be a small community and have people traveling internationally to experience it,” Wilson said about her experience guiding the creators.

But the game does more than showcase life in rural Alaska. Wilson says it’s important to have an accurate representation of an underrepresented culture.

“I think that Dontnod and Xbox really had inclusivity in mind and bring forward these voices and so to be a voice that isn’t typically represented in modern media and pop culture, was very exciting. Rather than some generalization of a Native American, there was the interest in making sure there was an accurate and respectful representation," says Wilson.

The accuracy doesn’t stop with just the language, ambiance and culture. The art that is featured in the game was created by a native artist.

“In the Tlingit culture, art is not for art’s sake, it tells a story. There are a lot of intellectual property rights that are interwoven within the art. To make sure that you are not taking or misrepresenting a clan, they really went with the advisement of having a local artist create the art,” says Wilson.

It’s not just the underrepresented Indigenous population that was portrayed in Tell Me Why, the main character is also transgender, representing the LGBTQ community.

