Virtual candlelight vigil to shed light on youth homelessness
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:35 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Covenant House Alaska is hosting a virtual candlelight vigil Thursday to bring awareness to youth experiencing homelessness.
“The children on the streets need our support now, more than ever,” wrote Covenant House Alaska in a press release.
The virtual event will be hosted on the organization’s YouTube channel. It starts at 6 a.m.
Expected to say a few words are Covenant House Alaska Leadership, GCI Executive Paul Landes and Covenant House Alaska Alumni.
Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.