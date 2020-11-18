Virtual candlelight vigil to shed light on youth homelessness

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Covenant House Alaska is hosting a virtual candlelight vigil Thursday to bring awareness to youth experiencing homelessness.

“The children on the streets need our support now, more than ever,” wrote Covenant House Alaska in a press release.

The virtual event will be hosted on the organization’s YouTube channel. It starts at 6 a.m.

Expected to say a few words are Covenant House Alaska Leadership, GCI Executive Paul Landes and Covenant House Alaska Alumni.

Candlelight Vigil 2020 is one week from today. Mark your calendars! Join us in honoring the thousands of youth who... Posted by Covenant House Alaska on Thursday, November 12, 2020

