Wednesday morning sees fog, cold weather staying below 20 degrees

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It is sunny on Wednesday with early fog in Anchorage, light winds and a high of 16 degrees. Wednesday night will be clear skies and 10 mph winds, temperatures drop down to 5 degrees.

Temps in East Anchorage could be as low as -5. Partly sunny on Thursday in Anchorage with 15 mph winds out of the north, 25 mph winds along Turnagain Arm and a high of 21 degrees. Thursday night will see mostly cloudy skies, 15 mph winds, 30 mph winds along Turnagain Arm, with temperatures dropping down to 15 degrees. Looking ahead, it will be partly sunny for Friday with 15 mph winds, 40 mph winds along Turnagain Arm and a high of 25 degrees.

Cold air moving down from the north will continue to bring clear skies and cooler temperatures to Southcentral through Wednesday. The cold air moving down through the mountain gaps and passes along with help from low pressure in the Gulf will bring gusty winds to Valdez and the Thompson Pass. These winds will gradually diminish Wednesday as the low-pressure system near the Panhandle weakens, but before that, Valdez/Thompson Pass could see wind gusts exceeding 50 mph. Patchy fog remains a possibility for Anchorage and Knik Arm Wednesday morning. Winds will spike up again Thursday and Friday as storms move into Mainland Alaska.

The weather pattern will begin to shift on Thursday as storms will move over Kodiak Island, bringing rain/snow through the day. The warmer air moving up should prevent significant accumulations for Kodiak City. Moisture from these storms will continue to move east into Friday, bringing rain and snow to the southern Kenai Peninsula. Moisture from the South and Southeast will bring warmer temperatures to Southcentral over the weekend while cloud cover thickens as well.

For the extended forecast, Saturday through Tuesday, storms over the Bering Sea extend to the Alaska Peninsula while high pressure sits over the northern Alaska-Yukon Border. As the high-pressure system slowly drifts eastward and deeper into Canada, storm energy will move in from the Southwest, headed Northeast, toward Southcentral. The start of the weekend will turn active, weather-wise, for the southern half of the state as these storms push the high pressure off to the east. Cold air moves from north to south into the Aleutian Island Chain through Saturday night. High pressure will start moving in from the west (Western Bering Sea) and will push this colder air and storms further into the Alaska Mainland. The pull on the storms over the mainland (to the northeast) and the high-pressure system (over the Bering) will bring strong winds (from the north and northwest) to the Alaska Peninsula around the Sunday timeframe. Storms over Russia (Kamchatka) on late Monday into Tuesday, will move east, pushing the high-pressure ridge from the Bering Sea east and towards Southcentral.

