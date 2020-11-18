Wednesday reports 551 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services has reported 551 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the state total of those who have died with the virus at 99 for residents and one for nonresidents.

There has been a total of 25,588 COVID-19 cases reported in the state since March. Of the new cases reported Wednesday, 549 were in Alaska residents, over half reported in the Municipality of Anchorage.

As cases are continually spiking in the state, DHSS has removed the totals for recovered and active cases.

There are currently 129 hospitalized, with 18 more patients under investigation for having the disease. 15 are on ventilators. There have been 584 hospitalizations in total for COVID-19.

Here’s where the new resident cases were reported in:

Municipality of Anchorage: 287

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 67

Kodiak Island Borough: 11

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: Four

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 38

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: Nine

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: Two

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 42

North Slope Borough: Seven

Northwest Arctic Borough: Three

City and Borough of Juneau: Seven

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: One

Sitka City and Borough: One

Yakutat plus Hoonah Angoon: Three

Bethel Census Area: 56

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: One

Kusilvak Census Area: 10

This story is based on initial data from the state. Check back for updates.

