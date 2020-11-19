1 new death, 505 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 505 new COVID-19 cases in residents and nonresidents and one new death. Of the new cases, five were nonresidents with one located in Homer and four at an unknown location.

The new cases bring the state total of cases to 24,909 since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Alaska. A total of 898,799 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have taken a COVID-19 test.

The new death brings the state total of deaths to 101. According to the DHSS COVID-19 dashboard, 593 have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since cases were first reported in Alaska. An additional 117 people are currently hospitalized with the virus and another 22 are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Fourteen of these patients are on a ventilator.

The DHSS hospital capacity dashboard lists the state indicator for adult intensive care unit beds in the red with only 32 beds available in the state. The indicator for adult inpatient beds is in the green with 399 beds available in the state. The Anchorage Health Department COVID-19 dashboard’s indicators for adult inpatient beds and ICU beds are in the red with only 105 of 504 inpatient beds available and only 14 ICU beds available.

The majority of new cases were reported in the Municipality of Anchorage with 248 in Anchorage, four in Chugiak, 10 in Eagle River and three in Girdwood.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 265

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 75

Kodiak Island Borough: 7

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 3

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 24

Denali Borough: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 14

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 3

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 33

Nome Census Area: 5

North Slope Borough: 6

Northwest Arctic Borough: 3

City and Borough of Juneau: 6

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 2

Sitka City and Borough: 6

Skagway: 1

Yakutat plus Hoonah Angoon: 1

Bethel Census Area: 37

Dillingham: 1

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 6

Kusilvak Census Area: 1

Editor’s Note: This story is based on initial data from the state. Check back for updates.

