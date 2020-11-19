Advertisement

7 MSBSD schools closed until Friday, One of them being closed longer

MSBSD headquarters
MSBSD headquarters(none)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 7:49 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District says a handful of schools will be closed until Friday, one of them beyond that, due to COVID-19.

MSBSD said in a recent update that six new COVID-19 cases were reported in the district.

The cases were reported at the following sites:

  • Mat-Su Career & Tech
  • Colony High school
  • Machetanz Elementary
  • Snowshoe Elementary
  • Tanaina Elementary
  • Admin-Warehouse

The district says its total 14-day case count is 197. Currently, all of the schools are operating at a medium risk level.

The following school buildings will be closed through Friday:

  • Colony High School
  • Colony Middle School
  • Meadow Lakes Elementary
  • Palmer High School
  • Redington Sr. Jr/Sr High
  • American Charter Academy

MSBSD says Beryozova will remain closed through Nov. 30.

