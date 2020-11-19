7 MSBSD schools closed until Friday, One of them being closed longer
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 7:49 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District says a handful of schools will be closed until Friday, one of them beyond that, due to COVID-19.
MSBSD said in a recent update that six new COVID-19 cases were reported in the district.
The cases were reported at the following sites:
- Mat-Su Career & Tech
- Colony High school
- Machetanz Elementary
- Snowshoe Elementary
- Tanaina Elementary
- Admin-Warehouse
The district says its total 14-day case count is 197. Currently, all of the schools are operating at a medium risk level.
The following school buildings will be closed through Friday:
- Colony High School
- Colony Middle School
- Meadow Lakes Elementary
- Palmer High School
- Redington Sr. Jr/Sr High
- American Charter Academy
MSBSD says Beryozova will remain closed through Nov. 30.
