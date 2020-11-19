7 MSBSD schools closed until Friday, One of them being closed longer

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District says a handful of schools will be closed until Friday, one of them beyond that, due to COVID-19.

MSBSD said in a recent update that six new COVID-19 cases were reported in the district.

The cases were reported at the following sites:

Mat-Su Career & Tech

Colony High school

Machetanz Elementary

Snowshoe Elementary

Tanaina Elementary

Admin-Warehouse

The district says its total 14-day case count is 197. Currently, all of the schools are operating at a medium risk level.

The following school buildings will be closed through Friday:

Colony High School

Colony Middle School

Meadow Lakes Elementary

Palmer High School

Redington Sr. Jr/Sr High

American Charter Academy

MSBSD says Beryozova will remain closed through Nov. 30.

