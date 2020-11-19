Advertisement

Annual ‘Thanksgiving Blessing’ event to take place Saturday and Monday

Thanksgiving Turkey
Thanksgiving Turkey(MGN)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 8:43 AM AKST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Food Bank of Alaska along with faith communities in Anchorage and the Mat-Su Valley are teaming up to give families in need a Thanksgiving meal.

The Food Bank of Alaska says volunteers will be providing families with a turkey and all the fixings.

The annual Thanksgiving Blessing event is coming up! It will be held in the Mat-Su Valley on Saturday, November 21st,...

Posted by Food Bank of Alaska on Friday, November 13, 2020

The first event is happening Saturday in the Mat-Su valley from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Church on the Rock
    • Mile 99 South Parks Highway, Talkeetna
  • Faith Bible Fellowship
    • 14159 W Hollywood Rd. (Mile 2.5 Big Lake Rd.)
  • Real Life Church
    • 10697 E. Palmer Wasilla Hwy., Palmer (Mile 2 Palmer-Wasilla Hwy.)
  • Wasilla Bible Church
    • 1651 West Nicola Avenue
  • Willow United Methodist Church
    • Mile 67.5 Parks Hwy., Willow

Then on Monday, those in Anchorage can go to the following locations to get their turkey from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.:

  • Tikahtnu Commons (Old Sam’s Club parking lot)
    • 1074 N. Muldoon Rd.
  • Mt. View Community Center- Boys & Girls Club (Walking participants only)
    • 315 N. Price Street

You can visit the below list of locations from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.:

  • The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
    • 13111 Brayton Dr.
  • New Season Community Development Inc.
    • 639 W. International Airport Rd. #24
  • Central Lutheran Church
    • Cordova and 15th
  • St. Patrick’s Parish
    • 2111 Muldoon Rd.
  • Joy Lutheran Church
    • 10111 E Eagle River Loop Rd.

If you are unable to visit any of the above locations, you can get the meal delivered to you. All you need to do is call 907-222-3125 and ask for food delivery to your home. The food will be delivered on Monday.

