Advertisement

Dad gets lightning bolt haircut to match son’s surgery scars

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:51 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri father got a replica of his 5-year-old son’s lightning bolt-shaped scars shaved into his head in order to ease the little boy’s self-consciousness.

Jonathan Tynes is really into cool designs. It’s what he does at his print shop in Pacific, Missouri, and he recently had a lightning bolt design cut into his hair.

His 5-year-old son, Hunter Tynes, has the same lighting bolt in his hair, but Hunter’s is not there by choice. He was born with a condition that caused the plates in his head to be fused together prematurely.

Months before he turned 2, Hunter had reconstructive skull surgery.

“So, he had to be cut from ear to ear, opened up and his skull totally reshaped,” Jonathan Tynes said.

The zigzag pattern was done so his hair would cover it up as it grew back, which worked on top, but the scar tissue on the sides didn’t cooperate.

Hunter has been very self-conscious about that lately.

“I said, ‘Your lightning bolts are really cool. I wish that I could have that.’ And he goes, ‘Well, why don’t you? Why don’t you have them? If they’re so cool, then why don’t you get them?’ I said, ‘OK, then, I will,’” Jonathan Tynes said.

So, the father went to the barber and got a replica of Hunter’s lightning bolt scars shaved into his hair.

“The messages that poured in, the people that said how it touched them, it’s been really incredible,” he said.

Hunter says his father is his best friend.

Copyright 2020 KMOV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 new death, 637 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Tuesday
The Fairbanks District Attorney conducted a review of the 2015 case against Daniel Lloyd...
Pirate: Man with history of sexual assault allegations across multiple states, including Alaska, arrested in Idaho
Coronavirus
551 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska reported Wednesday
Sen. Dan Sullivan wins reelection
Sen. Dan Sullivan called out for not wearing a mask on the US Senate floor
A brown bear leaves its print in an Anchorage neighborhood
ADF&G concerned about brown bears still awake in Anchorage neighborhoods

Latest News

A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew flies over a piece of debris...
NTSB releases new information regarding deadly 2019 Guardian Flight crash near Kake
(KTUU/KYES)
Fairview Recreation Center opens as additional homeless shelter
COVID-19 is having a big impact across Alaska's schools.
Preliminary Alaska school enrollment numbers show some districts face big funding challenges
Alaska state senator catches heat for anti-mask airline rant
Staying safe outdoors during the winter is all about knowing the risk of avalanches
Staying safe while outdoors this Avalanche Awareness Month