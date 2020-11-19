Advertisement

Fla. mother caught on doorbell camera abandoning baby

By WESH Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:00 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTONA, Fla. (WESH) - A Florida mother is facing charges after she was caught on a doorbell camera abandoning her 3-month-old baby, handing the infant off to a woman who had no idea who she was.

At almost 10:30 p.m. Sunday, the resident of a Deltona, Florida, home was asleep when 33-year-old Melissa Kelley showed up with her 3-month-old child in a carrier, rang the bell and handed the baby over.

“Some girl just came up and abandoned her baby at my door. She just pushed the baby in the door and walked away. I don’t know her name. I have no idea who she is,” said the resident in a 911 call.

The homeowner says Kelley told her she could no longer care for the infant and that the baby’s father would come for him. It turned out the homeowner’s daughter is dating the father, but the homeowner didn’t know that at first.

“She came up and just left her baby. I said, ‘You’re leaving your baby with me?’ And she said yes. I said, ‘You’re abandoning your baby,’” said the homeowner in a 911 call.

Investigators found Kelley hours later, near some woods in Astor, where she lives. She was ultimately charged with child neglect and child desertion.

Deputies say she left the infant in a soiled diaper with an empty baby bottle and half a can of formula. She warned the homeowner the baby had scabies.

According to the sheriff’s report, Kelley was distraught over the breakup with the baby’s father. Before the incident, she allegedly sent text messages that read “Please don’t make me throw this baby in the trash” and talked about harming herself with drugs.

The baby was taken to the hospital and placed in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

Copyright 2020 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 new death, 637 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Tuesday
The Fairbanks District Attorney conducted a review of the 2015 case against Daniel Lloyd...
Pirate: Man with history of sexual assault allegations across multiple states, including Alaska, arrested in Idaho
Coronavirus
551 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska reported Wednesday
Sen. Dan Sullivan wins reelection
Sen. Dan Sullivan called out for not wearing a mask on the US Senate floor
A brown bear leaves its print in an Anchorage neighborhood
ADF&G concerned about brown bears still awake in Anchorage neighborhoods

Latest News

A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew flies over a piece of debris...
NTSB releases new information regarding deadly 2019 Guardian Flight crash near Kake
(KTUU/KYES)
Fairview Recreation Center opens as additional homeless shelter
COVID-19 is having a big impact across Alaska's schools.
Preliminary Alaska school enrollment numbers show some districts face big funding challenges
Alaska state senator catches heat for anti-mask airline rant
Staying safe outdoors during the winter is all about knowing the risk of avalanches
Staying safe while outdoors this Avalanche Awareness Month