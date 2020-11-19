Fred Meyer offers rapid COVID-19 antibody test

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fred Meyer now offers a rapid antibody test for the virus that causes COVID-19 at stores in Alaska.

The chain has the test for anyone who thinks they may have had the virus but are not currently showing symptoms.

The test involves a blood sample from a finger prick, takes about 15 minutes for results and costs $25.

“Making rapid antibody testing available at Fred Meyer pharmacies will not only provide an affordable and convenient testing solution for individuals who want to understand if they have previously been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19,” says Abdi Osman, pharmacist and wellness merchandiser for Fred Meyer, “but also help clinicians understand the long-term impacts of COVID-19 and potential public health strategies for fighting the disease.”

The test does not detect the virus, just the antibodies developed as a response to the virus.

Researchers still do not know how long antibodies stay in a person’s system and if having antibodies provides any kind of immunity to the virus.

