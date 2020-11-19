Advertisement

Help and hope, The Great American Smokeout has offered both for over 40 years

By Charlie Sokaitis
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:14 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For over 40 years the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network has used The Great American Smokeout as a way to encourage smokers to put the cigarettes down. The goal of this day, celebrated on the third Thursday each November, is to help tobacco users take that first step towards quitting.

Here in Alaska, we have seen a drop in smoking thanks, in part, to programs The Great American Smokeout. The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network has also pushed for “evidence-based strategies proven to reduce tobacco use including smoke-free laws, regular and significant tobacco tax increases and comprehensive tobacco prevention and cessation programs,” according to a recent press release.

Emily Nenon, Alaska Government Relations Director for ACN CAN said, “Just in the last 25 years here in Alaska adult smoking rates are down from 28% to 20%. So basically almost 1-3 down to 1-5 and youth smoking has dropped tremendously it’s actually all the way down to 10%.”

If you are looking for help to quit smoking or to quit a tobacco product, you can call 1-(800) QUIT-NOW or 1-(800) 784-8669.

