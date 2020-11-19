Advertisement

Holiday kits available for those grieving the loss of a loved one

By Marlise Irby
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:26 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The holidays can be a joyous time but can also be hard for those that have lost a loved one. So, local hospice agencies across Anchorage have teamed up to create a ‘Navigating the Holiday’ kit to help people in the community grieve the loss of a loved one.

These kits are available to anyone free of charge at the Hospice of Anchorage location at 2612 East Northern Lights Blvd.

Hospice of Anchorage has put on this event every year for over two decades, but this is the first year they have created the take-home kit. This kit includes candles, a bath bomb, chocolates and more.

We spoke with Bethany Burgess, Clinical Director at Hospice of Anchorage, who expressed how their goal this holiday is to help those in need.

“My biggest hope for this, is that know they are not alone, they may be alone in their house or their apartment or condo right now but to know that Alaskans we are pulling together for each other, that we have support out there it looks different than it has in the past, but they are not alone.”

The kit also includes a DVD to help support and guide people through difficult times this holiday season.

The group made 100 kits for people in need, and are available by calling (907) 561-5322. All you need to do is call in advance, and a kit will be ready for pickup by the front door. To help with social distancing, your bag will be waiting for you touch-free.

