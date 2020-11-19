Juneau Police investigating a possible homicide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Juneau Police are investigating what they believe is a homicide.

Just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, police say they were on the scene at a housing facility on the 800 block of West 12th Street.

They have not released the victim’s name but said the person who died is a 69-year-old who lived in the facility.

Police say there are no other injuries reported to people at the facility.

A 30-year-old Juneau man in custody and is being questioned about the death.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.