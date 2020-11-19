Juneau Police investigating a possible homicide
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:03 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Juneau Police are investigating what they believe is a homicide.
Just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, police say they were on the scene at a housing facility on the 800 block of West 12th Street.
They have not released the victim’s name but said the person who died is a 69-year-old who lived in the facility.
Police say there are no other injuries reported to people at the facility.
A 30-year-old Juneau man in custody and is being questioned about the death.
